HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

HYD stock opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.