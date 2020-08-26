HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amphenol by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,715.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

