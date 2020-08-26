HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of KBR worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KBR by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KBR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian John Mackey sold 24,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $636,101.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,739.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. CSFB upped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

KBR opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.22. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.