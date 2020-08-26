HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 356.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 23,776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LITE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

