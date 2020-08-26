HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 37.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 212.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $1,055,584.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $469.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.48, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.62. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

