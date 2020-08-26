HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Life Storage worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 109.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of LSI opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.40. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.