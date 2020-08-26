HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

NYSE PPG opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.