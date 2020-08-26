HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 675,673 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 6,032.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,673 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Iamgold worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 26,380,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 976,910 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iamgold by 494.6% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454,661 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 32.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,933,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,500 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth $5,446,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 1,319.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,011,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,618 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.00, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Iamgold Corp has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.