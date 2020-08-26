HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64.

