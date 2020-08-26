HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 87.4% during the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 215,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,465,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Stephens increased their target price on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of STE opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

