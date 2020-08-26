HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

