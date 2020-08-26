HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 123,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of WPX Energy worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WPX Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the first quarter worth $341,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPX. Raymond James lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

