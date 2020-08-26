HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 120,348 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,496 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,348 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 27,817,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,666 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,516,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,008 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,701,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,036 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,934,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,086,000 after acquiring an additional 847,919 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

