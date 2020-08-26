HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15,209.4% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 353,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 351,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,570,000 after buying an additional 289,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after buying an additional 264,108 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 256,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 426,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,351,000 after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,175. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $277.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $291.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.78.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

