HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 24,114 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,114 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

