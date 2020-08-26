HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,005 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,646 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.