HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 61,264 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of Green Plains worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 10,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,816. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,550 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

