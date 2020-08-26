HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,331 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 12.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth about $2,005,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000.

NYSEARCA BOCT opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.