HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,382 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

