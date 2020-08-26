HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $20,726,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $2,547,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $2,320,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

