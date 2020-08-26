HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $23,121,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 396,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,058,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.02.

