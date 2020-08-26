HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Stock Position Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.32% of HollyFrontier worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 89,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

