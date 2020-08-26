Holo (HOT) Market Cap Achieves $123.52 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, WazirX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Holo has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $123.52 million and $7.56 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.32 or 0.01662479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00194425 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00151598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Holo Profile

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,094,662,729 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc, Binance, OOOBTC, ABCC, WazirX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

