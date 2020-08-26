Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Hologic stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Hologic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 318,860 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Hologic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

