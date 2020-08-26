Holowesko Partners Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 4.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $38,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after acquiring an additional 777,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 170.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,459,000 after acquiring an additional 628,421 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,490,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $151.85. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

