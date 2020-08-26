Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $47.24 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 5.7% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd. owned 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $47,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 107.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,193,000 after buying an additional 284,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,771,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

