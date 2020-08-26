Holowesko Partners Ltd. Invests $8.67 Million in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 1.0% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

OTIS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,173. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.49. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

