Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of HD traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,374. The firm has a market cap of $308.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.29. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

