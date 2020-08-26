Honest (HNST) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Honest has a total market cap of $814,933.56 and $13,359.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00127264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.01676051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00193155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

