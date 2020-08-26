Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.86

Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and traded as high as $28.96. Horizons DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 7,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.22% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.