Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HRL. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.