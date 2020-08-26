Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.07. 3,784,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 2,441,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $260.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 263,149 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 912,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 771,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. WS Management Lllp grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 6,016,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after acquiring an additional 115,940 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 714,529 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.