HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.83

HSS Hire Group PLC (LON:HSS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $27.00. HSS Hire Group shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

About HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

