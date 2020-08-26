Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.58.

TSE HBM traded up C$0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.60. 827,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,364. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

