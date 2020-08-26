HUSD (HUSD) Market Cap Reaches $138.58 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008729 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $138.58 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.38 or 0.05588526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031586 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049074 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 138,336,545 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.