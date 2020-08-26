Hutchinson Capital Management CA Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 994,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,333,064. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.