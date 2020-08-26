I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $9,599.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00753964 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028343 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.01463706 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,358,821 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

