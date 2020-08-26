ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

ICSGlobal Ltd (ASX:ICS) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

ICSGlobal has a fifty-two week low of A$0.83 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.45 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

ICSGlobal Company Profile

ICS Global Limited, an investment holding company, provides medical billing services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers medical billing and collection services to medical consultants and specialists. ICS Global Limited was founded in 1990 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

