IDEX (IDEX) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $53.27 million and $2.41 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.23 or 0.01666453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00194153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00151526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,591,134 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.market.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

