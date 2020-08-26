ILCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $12.32 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $709,602.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003017 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002508 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ILCOIN Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinExchange, Graviex, C-CEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

