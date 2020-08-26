Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $199.93

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $199.93 and last traded at $198.90, with a volume of 734245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.38.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

