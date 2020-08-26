ImageCoin (IMG) Achieves Market Cap of $773,160.33

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $773,160.33 and approximately $5.01 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001553 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,138,829 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.