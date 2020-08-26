Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.73 Million

Analysts predict that Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) will announce $41.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $30.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year sales of $138.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.08 million to $165.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $379.15 million, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $441.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

IMMU opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 3.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

