IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a market cap of $537.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.42.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $164,699.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 108.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.