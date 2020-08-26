Incent Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.70 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Incent has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $5,777.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00127264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.20 or 0.01676051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00193155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151825 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.