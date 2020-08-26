INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INCHCAPE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INCPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on INCHCAPE PLC/S in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “add” rating on the stock. HSBC raised INCHCAPE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of INCPY stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. INCHCAPE PLC/S has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

INCHCAPE PLC/S Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

