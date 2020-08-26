Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO) Trading Up 7.8%

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:INDO) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 176,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,669% from the average daily volume of 10,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDO. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Indonesia Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

About Indonesia Energy (NASDAQ:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holdings Limited.

