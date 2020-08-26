Infrastrata (LON:INFA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.86

Infrastrata PLC (LON:INFA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $38.94. Infrastrata shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 495,449 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

About Infrastrata (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the development of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009. InfraStrata plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

