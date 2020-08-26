Ink Hits Market Cap of $522,626.87 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $522,626.87 and $83,497.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

