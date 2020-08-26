INO COIN Price Hits $2.52 on Major Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00022065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $453.96 million and approximately $506,702.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.95 or 0.01670676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00195592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000867 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00155034 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.